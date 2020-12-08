New report substantiates Azerbaijan’s organized hate speech and animosity towards ethnic Armenians

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic have prepared a new report on “Organized hate speech and animosity towards ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan as root causes of ethnically-based torture and inhuman treatment by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.”

The report substantiates Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terrorist methods. The report proves that the atrocities, torture and inhuman treatment of Azerbaijan during this war are the result of years of hostile propaganda and organized anti-Armenian policies (Armenophobia).

Hatred towards Armenians is in a closed chain: it is generated by the Azerbaijani authorities, including the high-ranking officials, largely promoted by cultural, sports and other public figures and earns public praise, very often targeting children.

Azerbaijani servicemen are well aware that the torture of Armenians will not only go unpunished, but will be praised by the authorities and the public.