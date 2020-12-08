Inhumane treatment of POWs by Azerbaijan strongly condemnable – Armenian FM

The cases of inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and captures civilians by the Azerbaijani military are strongly condemnable, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Foreign Minister stressed that not only are these cases not condemned by the top leadership of Azerbaijan, but also receive public support.



“Many Armenian medieval cultural and religious monuments in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, which the Azerbaijani side is either trying to destroy, desecrate or change their identity, are also being targeted by these manifestations of Armenian hatred,” Minister Aivazian said.



During a meeting in Paris the Foreign Ministers of the two countries exchanged views on the preservation of these religious and cultural monuments through international organizations.