First people in UK to get Covid vaccine

The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins, the BBC reports.

About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff.

The programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

Grandfather-of-nine Dr Hari Shukla, 87, said he was “delighted to be doing my bit” by getting the jab on Tuesday.

“I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help,” said Dr Shukla, who will receive his jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with his wife, Ranjan.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.