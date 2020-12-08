ECHR requests information on 23 Armenians held in Azerbaijani captivity

The European Court of Human Rights has decided to apply urgent measures with regard to the 23 people captured as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan inform.

The captured person are:



Hrachya Gabrielyan,

Erik Mkhitaryan,

Khachatur Mikaelyan,

Harutyun Seyradaryan,

Artyom Karapetyan,

Liparit Tadevosyan,

Ashot Yesayan,

David Danielyan,

Artsvik Chobanyan,

Gegham Martirosyan,

Mikael Mirzoyan,

Hamlet Malkhasyan,

Armen Martirosyan,

Sevan Ghazaryan,

Serob Galoyan,

Mushegh Nurbekyan,

Hovhannes Gabrielyan,

Sergey Manukyan.



The arrested civilians are:



Kamo Manasyan,

Borya Baghdasaryan,

Maxim Grigoryan,

Karen Petrosyan,

Sedrak Petrosyan.

The European Court of Human Rights requested documented information from the Government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their detention, their location, conditions of detention and medical care. The court set December 7, 9, 10,11 and 14 as deadlines for providing the required information.

In addition, the lawyers say, the Government of Azerbaijan, in response to the questions raised by the European Court in previous cases, gave a resounding, evasive, incomplete answer. In particular, it did not substantially answer where and under what conditions the Armenian prisoners of war are kept, did not submit any proof of medical examination, stating that the information will be provided in the near future.