Armenian President requests Putin’s assistance in completing demarcation with Azerbaijan

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting support in the demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In his letter, President Armen Sarkissian once again thanked the Russian President for the efforts that led to the cessation of bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh and the establishment of a ceasefire, thanks to which it was possible to avoid new casualties and tragedies.

At the same time, the President of Armenia noted that, unfortunately, there is still a potential danger of new disputes between the parties over the issue of demarcation.

Given the exceptional importance and urgency of the issue, President Sargkissian asked the Russian President to assist in completing the demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to rule out further tensions and negative developments.