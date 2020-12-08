Armenian Parliament calls on international community to contribute to the return of POWs from Azerbaijan

On December 8, the Armenian National Assembly adopted a message, which reads:

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

Based on the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the Protection of Victims of War, the 1950 European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the International Covenant on International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, on the principles of customary international law, law recognized by civilized nations;

Taking into account the commitment of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to return all the captives, as well as the bodies;

Noting that the Azeri side artificially delays the return of captives and bodies, apparently conceals the true number of prisoners of war, detainees and other detainees under its control, continues its cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment and torture;

Strongly condemning the videotaping of torture, degrading and other inhumane acts by the Azerbaijani armed forces and their spreading in mass media and on social networks;

Taking into account the widespread and systematic policy of the Azerbaijani authorities aimed at sowing organized hatred and inciting enmity towards ethnic Armenians, killing Armenians, torturing them and glorifying other manifestations of violence in different parts of the world:

APPLIES

To the international community – the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Committee against Torture and the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Committee on Racial Discrimination, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, other international and national human rights organizations, institutions and individuals, inter-parliamentary organizations, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and

URGES

To call on Azerbaijan to immediately hand over to the Armenian side prisoners of war, other detainees and other civilians in its custody;

To demand from Azerbaijan to stop the torture, inhuman and cruel treatment of prisoners of war, detainees and other civilians in prison;

To oblige Azerbaijan to stop the anti-Armenian policy, which is the cause of the above-mentioned gross violations, in all spheres of public life – in educational institutions, public speeches of military and political figures, mass media, social networks, as well as in any other manifestation;

To take utmost efforts and real steps to end Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy, which is intolerable for the civilized world, including the blatant policy of obvious violation of human rights and dignity, war crimes and evasion of international obligations.

Take effective measures aimed at respecting and strictly adhering to Azerbaijan’s commitments under international human rights law and international humanitarian law.