Armenia will try to get points in every game, head coach Joaquin Caparros says

Armenia will try to earn points in every game, head coach Joaquin Caparros said after the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification round draw.

Armenia was drawn into Group J together with Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

“It’s a very interesting draw. I don’t think the group is the strongest, but it’s one of the strongest ones. Germany is favorite to win the group. Romania is the team, that has had a good progress recently, while Iceland is the team whose players play together for a long time,” Caparros said.

“We know North Macedonia very well, as we have played against them quite often during past two years. Speaking about Liechtenstein, I can say that you must not underestimate them, as they are always ready to make a surprise,” the manager said.

He stressed that the team should get ready from a match to match and try to get points in all games.