Angela Merkel tops Forbes’ Powerful Women List for 10th consecutive year

German chancellor Angela Merkel has been named the most powerful woman in the world for the 10th time in a row on Forbes’ annual list.

The business magazine compiles the most influential female leaders from across the globe, in sectors including politics, business and entertainment.

President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, got the second spot on the list, she also came in second place in 2019, and in third place in 2018.

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris has claimed the third spot, knocking Nancy Pelosi out of the third place spot she claimed in 2019.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and philanthropist Melinda Gates come in fourth and fifth places, respectively.