Putin, Merkel discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh

During a phone conversation on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin reports.

Putin briefed Merkel on the mediation efforts undertaken to end the hostilities, as well as the activities of the Russian peacekeepers deployed at the request of Baku and Yerevan along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.

It was emphasized that the consistent implementation of the agreements enshrined in the Statement of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 9, contributes to the overall stabilization of the situation in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of solving urgent problems of the population affected by the hostilities. In this regard, they noted the need to involve specialized international structures in the work of the Center for Humanitarian Response, created by Russia.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel expressed readiness for further cooperation within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.