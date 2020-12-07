PM Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of 1988 earthquake victims

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the December 7, 1988 earthquake, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Gyumri, Shirakamut, Spitak and Vanadzor, the communities heavily affected by the disaster.

At 11:41, the moment the earthquake struck Armenia Nikol Pashinyan took part in a liturgy in memory of the innocent victims of the earthquake in Gyumri, paying tribute to their memory by placing a wreath.

The Prime Minister then headed for Shirakamut (Nalband) village in Lori province, the epicenter of the devastating 1988 earthquake. Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the earthquake by laying a wreath at the monument-khachkar next to Shirakamut community hall.

The head of the government also laid wreaths at the monuments commemorating the earthquake victims in Spitak, Vanadzor, and lit candles.