Breakdancing earns 2024 Olympic inclusion

Breaking – a competitive form of breakdancing – has been confirmed as part of the final line-up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the BBC reports.

It will join surfing, skateboarding and climbing, which will be retained after debuts at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

However, parkour will not be part of the 2024 event after missing out.

The street sport typically involves running, jumping and climbing over obstacles.

Breaking blends artistry and athleticism with key elements including top rocks – typically a competitor’s introductory dance moves -footwork, power moves and freezes.

Power moves are explosive displays such as spins, while freezes are when a performer sticks a pose.

Competitors – known as b-boys and b-girls – are not only judged on technical skill but also creativity and style, with strength, speed, rhythm and agility all considered.

Last year, the Paris 2024 organizing committee had proposed breaking, surfing, skateboarding and climbing for inclusion and were waiting for a final review by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).