Armenian Foreign Minister meets CSTO Secretary General

On a working visit to Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian held a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The parties touched upon the activities of the CSTO Secretariat, as well as a wide range of issues on improving the Organization’s efficiency.

They discussed the decisions adopted at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council of December 2 and the sessions of the Organization’s statutory bodies held from November to December.

The CSTO Secretary General briefed the Foreign Minister of Armenia on the current activities of the CSTO.