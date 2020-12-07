PoliticsTop

Armenian Foreign Minister meets CSTO Secretary General

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 7, 2020, 19:11
Less than a minute

On a working visit to Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian held a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The parties touched upon the activities of the CSTO Secretariat, as well as a wide range of issues on improving the Organization’s efficiency.

They discussed the decisions adopted at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council of December 2 and the sessions of the Organization’s statutory bodies held from November to December.

The CSTO Secretary General briefed the Foreign Minister of Armenia on the current activities of the CSTO.

