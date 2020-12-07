Armenia to face Germany, Romania in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia will face Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein in Group J of the World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The first of each group will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, plus the three winners of the play-offs between the runners-up of all the groups and the two best winners of the Nations League groups out of the qualifiers.

World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Rep of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Holland, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H:Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein