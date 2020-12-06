Russian military medics provide assistance to local population in Stepanakert

Russian medics from the Special Forces Medical Unit of the Eastern Military District have begun providing assistance to the local population in Stepanakert, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, TASS reports.

“During the day, Russian military medics received about 40 local residents. Consulting, examination and qualified medical assistance were provided by therapists, surgeons and other specialists,” the ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that Russian anesthesiologists-resuscitationists also helped colleagues in the intensive care unit at one of the local hospitals.

On November 29, the Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of the first units of the Ministry of Defense Forces of the Eastern Military District to the city. The specialists included over 60 physicians, among them military surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitationists, therapists and epidemiologists.