Russia sends more rescuers to Nagorno Karabakh

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation sent a special plane with rescuers to Nagorno-Karabakh, among them canine handlers, mine rescuers, signalmen and psychologists, the ministry’s press service reported.



“On December 6, a special IL-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers departed from Moscow. The consolidated group was formed of dog handlers, pyrotechnics and mine rescuers of the Leader center, signalmen of the Ruzа control center, specialists from the Noginsk rescue center, as well as psychologists. All descending personnel have been tested for the absence of COVID-19, ” the message says.



The groups of the department continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the population. On Saturday, employees took part in the delivery of furniture to Stepanakert’s warehouses for residents of the affected settlements. Wardrobes, beds, chairs and tables were transported.

In addition, about 300 children took part in safety lessons organized by the Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists in Stepanakert schools. Students gain knowledge and skills in first aid, practice the Heimlich technique, and learn how to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation.