Serj Tankian: Recognizing Artsakh the only way to guarantee a peaceful and safe life

Recognizing Artsakh is the only way to guarantee a peaceful and safe life for the Armenians of Artsakh, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in a Facebook post.

According to him, the French Senate passing a resolution on the need to recognize Artsakh was the first step.

Tankian believes it’s time for the French National Assembly to vote Yes and calls on the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and MPs to recognize Artsakh.