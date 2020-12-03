Russian peacekeepers using state-of-the-art drones, video conferencing systems in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers are controlling the ceasefire and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the help of Orlan-10 drones, mobile video transmitting and secure video conferencing systems at observation posts, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues monitoring the situation on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh round the clock. Mobile video transmitting and secure video conferencing systems have been installed and are operating at all the observation posts to get equipment-recorded data on the situation. The situation is also being controlled with the help of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the spokesman said.

The ceasefire is being observed along the entire line of contact in Karabakh. The search for and the exchange of the bodies of those killed continues under the coordination of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the International Committee of the Red Cross. A total of 1,168 people have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers in the past twenty-four hours. To date, over 27,000 refugees have returned to their places of living, the general said.

“Today the educational process has resumed at School No. 8 in Stepanakert. More than 400 schoolchildren have resumed classes. The building and its internal premises have been repaired, the power and heat supply has been restored and glass panes have been replaced,” Konashenkov said.