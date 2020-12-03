Russia to open second hospital in Nagorno Karabakh

Russia will open the second military hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the ongoing peacekeeping operation, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters today.

“The deployment of the second military hospital in the town of Mardakert continues,” he said, adding that the mobile brigade of the military hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry provided specialized medical care to 48 residents, including 12 children in the village of Khanabad.

The Major General also noted that with the coordination of the peacekeeping forces of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the search for and exchange of bodies of the dead continues.

In addition, Konashenkov said Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure the safe return of civilians to their places of permanent residence. “Civilians are returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia. Another 1,479 people have returned to their former residences within a day. During the peacekeeping operation, more than 28,000 displaced persons have already returned safely,” he said.