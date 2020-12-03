Armenia, Artsakh Republic Ombudsmen complete 5th report on torture of PoWs and civilians by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have finished the 5th closed report on atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against captured ethnic Armenians and bodies of the dead.

It is the 5th report covering only torture and cruelty and refers to the period from November 19-December 2. The Ombudsmen have already started preparation of the 6th report.

This report provides concrete evidence of all atrocities and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces. All these were committed only because people were ethnic Armenians. These are the result of the Azerbaijani state supported policy of hate speech in Azerbaijan.

The report contains evidence and analysis confirming the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terroristic methods in Artsakh.

“We do not publish the content of the report given the severity of atrocities and torture committed by Azerbaijan. It will be submitted to international bodies, as well as to relevant state bodies of Armenia,” Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says.