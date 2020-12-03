PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its troops were killed in Karabakh war

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 3, 2020, 15:11
Less than a minute

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disclosed the military losses during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed,” the Ministry of Defense said on its website.

