Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its troops were killed in Karabakh war

Siranush Ghazanchyan
December 3, 2020, 15:11

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has disclosed the military losses during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed," the Ministry of Defense said on its website.