Armenian Government to provide social assistance to families of Artsakh war victims and handicapped persons

The Government of Armenia will provide social assistance to the families of the victims and persons with disabilities as a result of the Artsakh war.



Citizens of both the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh can benefit from the assistance programs.



The assistance will be provided in the form of one-time payment.

People with disabilities of first group will get an assistance in the amount of 3,000,000 AMD.

Persons with second and third group disability will get 2,000,000 AMD and 1,000,000 AMD, respectively.

Families of handicapped children will be paid 3,000,000 AMD.

The families of killed civilians will get 5,000,000 AMD.

To benefit from the programs, it’s necessary to submit an electronic application by April 1, 2021.