Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian to visit Moscow on December 7

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian will pay a working visit to Moscow on December 7, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.

She said the Foreign Ministers of the two countries will discuss issues on regional and global agenda, as well as the framework of bilateral relations.

“Special attention will be paid to the implementation of the statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, with a special focus on provision of humanitarian assistance, reconstruction of infrastructure, deblocking of transport corridors in the region, including within the framework of the agreements reached during the visit of the Russian interdepartmental delegation to Yerevan and Baku on November 21,” Zakharova said.

The Ministers will touch upon a wide range of issues of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and CIS, coordination of positions in the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and other international organizations.

Zakharova reminded that the bilateral relations are of allied character, stand out for intensive political dialogue on the highest level, effective inter-parliamentary contacts, constructive exchange on the level of Ministries.

“We hope that the discussions in Moscow will contribute to the further development of bilateral allied cooperation, reinforcement of security and stability in the South Caucasus,” the Spokesperson said.