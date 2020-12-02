The task of CSTO colleagues is to support the Armenian Prime Minister and his team, Putin says

Putin announced Moscow’s interest in involving the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in solving humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Naturally, we are interested to see all our partners in the CSTO and the CIS join the humanitarian efforts,” Putin said addressing the sitting of the CSTO summit.

“Armenia and the Armenian people have gone through a very difficult period now in their history, and the Armenian leadership, the head of the Armenian government, the Prime Minister had to make a very difficult, but necessary decision for the people of Armenia,” Putin stated.

He called these decisions “painful, but necessary” and stressed that their adoption required great personal courage from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“This is an obvious thing. Each of those present at today’s meeting understands the degree of responsibility in making decisions of this kind. He [Pashinyan] took this responsibility upon himself,” Putin said, adding that the task of the CSTO colleagues is to support the Armenian Prime Minister and his team in order to establish a peaceful life, achieve the implementation of all decisions made and help people who find themselves in difficult life situations.