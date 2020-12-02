Spain completes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

On 30 November 2020, Spain notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Cooperation Agreement.
