PoliticsTop

Spain completes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 2, 2020, 18:18
Less than a minute

On 30 November 2020, Spain notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Cooperation Agreement.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 2, 2020, 18:18
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button