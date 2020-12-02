San Vincenzo, Italy, recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The Council of the Municipality of San Vincenzo, Italy, has recognized the Armenian Genocide, Qui News Valdicornia reports.

The Council has expressed “full solidarity with the Armenian people in their battle for historical truth and for the defense of human rights.”

The resolution presented by Roberta Casali was approved unanimously by all councilors.

In addition, Letizia Leonardi, who translated Mayrig, a work by Henri Verneuil, into Italian, will give four copies of the book to school libraries.