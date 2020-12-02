Russian medical unit starts receiving patients from Karabakh

The special medical unit of the Russian Armed forces deployed in Stepanakert has started receiving the first patients from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.



About 70 local residents have applied for medical help, the Ministry says.

The complaints of residents were mainly associated with an exacerbation of diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems. In addition, they applied for dental care.



More than 100 military medical specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists, have arrived in Stepanakert as part of the special purpose medical unit.



Each detachment includes a laboratory and diagnostic department, capable of conducting up to 80 X-ray, fluorographic and ultrasound examinations per day. It also has the ability to provide surgical care to up to 40 patients per day and. The unit is also supplied with operating and resuscitation diagnostic module with an intensive care unit.