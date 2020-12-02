No New Year Tree and decorations in Yerevan this year

The traditional New Year tree will not be put up in the Republic Square this year, Hakob Karapetyan, Spokesperson for the Mayor of Yerevan, told Armenpress.

“This year the New Year tree will not be installed in the square. The Yerevan City Hall has also decided that there will be no Christmas decorations in the capital, either,” said Karapetyan.

On November 24, the Yerevan City Council decided to direct the 100 million AMD intended for organization of New Year events to Stepanakert for reconstruction of facilities and infrastructure heavily damaged in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan.