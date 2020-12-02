Mane Tandilyan appointed Artsakh’s Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing

According to a decree signed by the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, Mikael Virabyan has been relieved of the post of the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing of the Artsakh Republic. He will take up another job.

According to another presidential decree, Mane Tandilyan has been appointed Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing.



In this regard, the President of the Republic received Mane Tandilyan, outlined the programs to be implemented within the framework of the state social policy in the created difficult socio-economic situation.

Arayik Harutyunyan also thanked the newly appointed Minister for her readiness to accept the job offer during the difficult post-war period.