Artsakh MoD identifies 34 more servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 34 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression.

Reserve Manukyan Arthur Tigran, born in 1994

Tovmasyan Tigran Seryozha, born in 1998

Dunamalyan Misha Vardan, born in 2000

Abrahamyan Sargis Gevorg, born in 1999

Sahakyan Meruzhan Ruben, born in 2001

Grigoryan David Manvel, born in 2000

Melkonyan Narek Vardan, born in 2000

Aghvanyan Arman Sanasar, born in 2000

Kirakosyan Edik Gagik, born in 2000

Harutyunyan Hamlet Aragats, born in 2001

Khachatryan Artyom Khachatur, born in 2001

Asatryan Gevorg Vanik, born in 2002

Petrosyan Vardan Armen, born in 2000

Grigoryan David Gohar, born in 2000

Danielyan Daniel Ara, born in 2000

Kizirants Garik Kajik, born in 2000

Tonoyan Mekhak Harutyun, born in 2000

Reserve Melikyan Poghos Khachik, born in 1997

Reserve Grigoryan Sargis Tatuli, born in 1985

Reserve Hovsepyan Onik Jambulat, born in 1989

Reserve Grigoryan Grisha Henrik, born in 1992

Reserve Karapetyan Vahe Arthur, born in 1993

Reserve Arustamyan Mkhitar Mirza, born in 1977

Reserve Danielyan Marat Roma, born in 1983

Reserve Avetisyan Sargis Poghos, born in 1993

Reservist Robert Boris Mnatsakanyan, born in 1996

Reserve Avetisyan Sargis Hrachya, born in 1998

Reserve Nerkararyan Hovhannes Hovhannes, born in 1978

Reserve Babayan Arthur Suren, born in 1982

Reserve Arzumanyan Mikael Vahram, born in 1996

Volunteer Babayan Roland Volodya, born in 1960

Volunteer Asatryan Arayik Yerjanik, born in 1969

Volunteer Karapetyan Arsen Gurgen, born in 1998

Volunteer Poghosyan Vardan Garnik, born in 1979