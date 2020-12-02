Armenia offers to exchange PoWs according to “all for all” principles

The Armenian side offers to exchange the prisoners acceding to the “all for all” principle, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

Welcoming the guest, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Russian side for its key role in the cessation of hostilities in Artsakh and the establishment of a ceasefire.



During the meeting, issues related to the prisoner exchange process, the search for missing persons and bodies of the dead were discussed. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that these issues are high on the agenda of the Armenian government, and everything is being done to speed up the process as much as possible.

Tigran Avinyan said that in the process of exchanging prisoners, the Armenian side offers to apply the “all for all” principle. In addition, it is proposed to create a mechanism according any prisoners that will appear on the opposite side in the future should be returned immediately and without any preconditions.

Ambassador Kopyrkin noted that issue of finding the missing and the bodies of the dead, as well as the exchange of prisoners is in the focus of the Russian leadership, which attaches special importance to the comprehensive implementation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration.

Tigran Avinyan attached importance to the assistance provided by Russia in solving the humanitarian problems of the people of Artsakh. He also stressed the need for the unimpeded entry of international humanitarian organizations into Artsakh.