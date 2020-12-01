PoliticsTop

Sen. Susan Collins co-sponsors resolution requesting information on Turkey’s human rights violations

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 12:14
Less than a minute

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) co-sponsors S.Res.755 – a powerful resolution that calls on the State Department to report about Turkey’s human rights violations, and the role of U.S. security aid in the repression and aggression.

The findings would serve as a basis for restricting or cutting all U.S. security assistance and arms sales to the Erdogan regime.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 12:14
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button