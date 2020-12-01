Sen. Susan Collins co-sponsors resolution requesting information on Turkey’s human rights violations

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) co-sponsors S.Res.755 – a powerful resolution that calls on the State Department to report about Turkey’s human rights violations, and the role of U.S. security aid in the repression and aggression.
The findings would serve as a basis for restricting or cutting all U.S. security assistance and arms sales to the Erdogan regime.
