International recognition of Artsakh the only long-lsting solution to the conflict – Rep. Schakowsky

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Senior Chief Deputy Whip and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Budget Committee, released the following statement today in support of H. Res. 1203:

“Today, I am proud to cosponsor my friend and colleague, Representative Frank Pallone’s, resolution supporting the Republic of Artsakh and recognizing its right to self-determination.



The only long-lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict in the South Caucasus will come from the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, and with the people of Artsakh fully represented in any negotiations regarding their future.



The Russia brokered ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan fails to address the status of Artsakh and is therefore unsustainable. The United States, in coordination with our European partners, must lead diplomatic efforts to permanently end the fighting in the region.



We must also provide emergency assistance to address the humanitarian crisis caused by Turkey and Azerbaijan’s brutal attacks on the region as well as to protect and preserve Artsakh’s cultural and historic sites.



I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress, President-elect Biden, and our European allies to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”