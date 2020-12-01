PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan says ready to exchange PoWs with Armenia on “all for all” principle

Azerbaijan has confirmed its intention to conduct an exchange of prisoners with Armenia on the “all for all” principle, Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

“Azerbaijan stands for the exchange of prisoners and hostages according to the “all for all” principle,” the statement says.

The agency stressed that they are in contact with the command of the Russian peacekeepers on issues related to the servicemen who went missing in the combat zone.

