Armenia condemns all kinds of terrorist acts: Yerevan reacts to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist

Armenia condemns all kinds of terrorist acts in the region and around the world, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said.

The comments come after nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Iran. The assassination was followed by reactions from Iran and a number of other countries.

“We express our deep condolences on the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian scientist and head of the Defense Innovations and Research Organization of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Naghdalyan said.

“Armenia condemns all kinds of terrorist acts in the region and around the world,” she added.

Iran believes Israel and an exiled opposition group used a remote-control weapon to shoot dead top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.

Security chief Ali Shamkhani said the attackers had “used electronic equipment” when Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired on east of the capital Tehran.