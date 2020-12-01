SocietyTop

40 trucks donated to Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 11:45
Less than a minute

To address the most urgent needs of the Homeland, Vahe Karapetyan, an Honorary Member of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, has donated 40 trucks: 35 transport trucks and 5 mobile kitchen-cars.

The total cost of the trucks is 2,035,000,000 AMD.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 11:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button