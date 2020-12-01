Home | All news | Society | 40 trucks donated to Armenia SocietyTop 40 trucks donated to Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 11:45 Less than a minute To address the most urgent needs of the Homeland, Vahe Karapetyan, an Honorary Member of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, has donated 40 trucks: 35 transport trucks and 5 mobile kitchen-cars. The total cost of the trucks is 2,035,000,000 AMD. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 1, 2020, 11:45 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print