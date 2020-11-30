Home | All news | Society | Ural Airlines launches Moscow-Gyumri flights SocietyTop Ural Airlines launches Moscow-Gyumri flights Armradio Send an email November 30, 2020, 17:56 Less than a minute The Russian Ural Airlines launched regular flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport to Gyumri’s Shirak airport from November 30, the Armenia International Airports company said. The roundtrip flights will be conducted once a week on Mondays. Armradio Send an email November 30, 2020, 17:56 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print