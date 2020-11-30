SocietyTop

Ural Airlines launches Moscow-Gyumri flights

Armradio November 30, 2020, 17:56
The Russian Ural Airlines launched regular flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport to Gyumri’s Shirak airport from November 30, the Armenia International Airports company said.

The roundtrip flights will be conducted once a week on Mondays.

