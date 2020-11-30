Russian peacekeepers set up field hospital in Karabakh

Servicemen of a special-purpose medical detachment have opened a field hospital in Stepanakert to provide medical aid to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, TASS reports.

“Subdivisions of a special-purpose medical detachment have opened a field hospital in Stepanakert,” the statement said. The ministry specified that the hospital was set up on the premises of an airport in Stepanakert.

The specialists of the detachment will provide medical care for a peacekeeping contingent as well as for the local residents. The hospital can accommodate up to 40 people.

The ministry noted that over 60 medical specialists arrived in the region, including military surgeons, general physicians, and epidemiologists. They were brought by military transport aviation Il-76 aircraft from Khabarovsk to Yerevan.

In all, in order to deploy the special-purpose medical detachment of the Eastern Military District 122 servicemen, 54 units of automotive and special equipment, 66 tonnes of material supplies will arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry added.