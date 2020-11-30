Bitcoin is heading for $ 19 thousand

The cost of the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – is growing by an average of 4% on Monday, according to trading data.

According to experts, the trend towards a decrease in the price of the cryptocurrency has ended, and now it will smoothly grow back to 19 thousand dollars, Prime reported.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, bitcoin rises in price by 4.30%, to $ 18,532, and by 4.10%, to $ 18,520 on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 62% of the entire global cryptocurrency market.