Kim Kardashian promotes charity for children of Artsakh

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian promotes the “Holiday Backpacks for Artsakh” initiative of the UCLA and UC Berkeley HRI chapters, which aims to bring holiday cheer to the children displaced by the war in Artsakh.

“Pack a backpack with toys, school and art supplies, personal care items, clothing and accessories, a personal note, and more, and gift it to a child displaced by the war in Artsakh,” Kardashian calls in a Facebook post.

The backpacks will be distributed to students at Project Hope centers.