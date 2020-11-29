SocietyTop

Armenians protest in New York, demand recognition of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 29, 2020, 13:46
The Armenian community of New York area gathered at Washington Square Park in downtown Manhattan in a silent protest, calling for the US to recognize Artsakh’s independence and stop the cultural genocides being perpetrated by Turkey and Azerbaijan, AGBU informs in a Twitter post.

