Armenians protest in New York, demand recognition of Artsakh

The Armenian community of New York area gathered at Washington Square Park in downtown Manhattan in a silent protest, calling for the US to recognize Artsakh’s independence and stop the cultural genocides being perpetrated by Turkey and Azerbaijan, AGBU informs in a Twitter post.

The Armenian community of New York area gathered at Washington Square Park in downtown Manhattan in a silent protest, calling for the US to recognize Artsakh’s independence and stop the cultural genocides being perpetrated by Turkey and Azerbaijan.



Credit: Justin Kaladjian pic.twitter.com/6yZi5fbd9R — AGBU (@agbu) November 28, 2020