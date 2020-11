Our clergymen are in Dadivank, continuing their eternal prayer for our homeland and people, Fr. Vahram Melikyan, Director of Information Services of the mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, said in a Facebook post.

“Today they were visited by Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan. The security of the monastery is provided by the Russian peacekeepers,” Fr. Vahram Melikyan said.

The Catholicos of All Armenians is in constant contact with our clergy living in the church.