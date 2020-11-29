17th-century Armenian illuminated gospel book being auctioned at Sotheby’s

A 17th-century Armenian illuminated gospel book is being auctioned at Sotheby’s.

The manuscript is expected to be sold for 7,000 – 10,000 GBP. Twenty-two bids have been placed so far. The lot closes on December 1.

The Matenadaran depository of ancient manuscripts offers Armenian charitable and cultural organizations and benefactors, if possible, to purchase this valuable manuscript rich with miniatures.

“It is desirable that the manuscript remains in the national environment and, if possible, be housed in the most important center of Armenian manuscripts, the Mashtots Matenadaran,” reads a post on Matenadaran’s Facebook page.