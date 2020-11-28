We will always be by your side, you will not be alone. Youri Djorkaeff

France and the Armenian Diaspora in France are united. The Ambassador of Goodwill Youri Djorkaeff, who arrived in Armenia with a delegation led by the French Secretary of State, stated this at a press conference in Yerevan.

“This is a special day for us, we have brought humanitarian aid to Armenia, which sums up the strength of the Armenian Diaspora in France. This is a special mission led by French President Emmanuel Macron”, Djorkaeff said. He noted the aid to Armenia will be continued.

According to him, it symbolizes France’s attitude towards friendly Armenia. “We will always be by your side, you will not be alone”, said Youri Djorkaeff.

A French delegation headed by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, arrived in Armenia Friday on a two-day working visit. The delegation brought along 25 tons of humanitarian cargo, and the members of this delegation presented the details of their visit at the press conference held on Saturday.

“The French president wanted the aid to be sent as soon as possible; the wounded and the displaced people especially need it,” stressed Lemoyne, who is visiting Armenia for the fourth time.

He compared the current situation with the situation after the devastating 1988 earthquake in Armenia. “At that time, [Charles] Aznavour’s song ‘For you, Armenia’ united the whole world. And I believe that even after this hell, the trees will blossom again,” said the French Secretary of State.