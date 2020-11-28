The sitting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states will take place on December 1

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take place on December 1 in the format of a video conference. According to the CSTO official website, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will also take part in the video conference.

The agenda includes global and regional security developments and prospects, as well as key areas of the organization’s activities. The results of the presidency of the Russian Federation in the organization, which will later pass to the Republic of Tajikistan, will be summarized.

Special attention will be paid to the CSTO cooperation with the UN, focusing on peacekeeping issues.