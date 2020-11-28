RA President Armen Sarkissian left for Russia on a private visit

The Office of the President of the Republic of Armenia informs that on November 28 the RA President Armen Sarkissian paid a private visit to the capital of the Russian Federation Moscow.

“Continuing the discussions with the Armenian communities of the Diaspora, President Sarkissian will have meetings with the Armenian community of Russia, with the number of representatives of community structures, during which he will touch upon the latest developments around Artsakh and the situation in Armenia”, the statement reads.