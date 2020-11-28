RA PM sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Albania

The RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I send warm congratulations and best wishes to You and the friendly people of Albania on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Albania. Armenia attaches importance to the development of cooperation with Albania in bilateral and multilateral formats.

I am full of hope that through joint efforts we will be able to raise the Armenian-Albanian interstate relations to a qualitatively new level and intensify the political dialogue for the benefit of our countries and peoples”, the RA Prime Minister’s message reads.