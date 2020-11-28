Holy Lance (Geghard) was Brought out

The Armenian Apostolic Holy Church celebrate the Feast of the Apostles St. Thaddeus and St. Bartholomew today.

Yet in 2015, according to the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; the feast was proclaimed as Pilgrimage Day of Holy Lance (Geghard).

On the Feast, a Divine Liturgy was offered in St. John the Baptist and St. Vardan Chapel-baptistry of the Mother See.

On this solemn occasion, the Holy Lance (Geghard) was taken out to the Cathedral, and during the celebration of Divine Liturgy was remain there.

At the conclusion, the Pontiff of All Armenians conveied His Blessings to the attended pious people and our Fatherland, with the miraculous Holy Lance.