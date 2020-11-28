A team of doctors from the UK is in Armenia to support the fight against COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan had a meeting with the members of the UK Emergency Medical Team to discuss medical and organizational issues related to their activities in Armenia.

It should be noted that the team is in Armenia in response to a request to the WHO for assistance with the WHO’s ability to manage severe, extremely severe cases of COVID-19 and will stay here for 5 weeks. The team aims to assist the Armenian Ministry of Health in strengthening and developing the capacity of health services to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the first day of the pandemic, our government has been doing every possible thing to overcome the coronavirus disease, to provide medical centers with the necessary human resources, equipment and medicines,” said the deputy minister, adding that international cooperation in this area is very important.

The group of medical staff and international experts will conduct trainings and exchange experiences within the framework of its mission. The UK Government’s Emergency Medical Team will assist the Ministry of Health of Armenia in strengthening and developing the capacity of health services under COVID-19.

Lena Nanushyan thanked the members of the medical team for their readiness to stand by the Armenian doctors, to work together, and expressed hope that the cooperation would be continuous.