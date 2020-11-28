1,248 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of November 28, 11:00 AM, 133594 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 106479 recoveries and 2121 deaths. 24459 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 505965 tests have been completed.

Thus, 3358 tests were done yesterday, of which 1248 new cases. We have 1330 recoveries and 31 deaths.

8 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 535.