The second plane carrying humanitarian aid from France has landed at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan, the Aznavour Foundation informs.

This has become possible thanks to the partners and supporters of the Aznavour Foundation, dedicated people, as well as the French government.



Kristina Aznavour, the CEO of the Aznavour Foundation, Stéphane Hasbanian, as well as Youri and Denis Djorkaeffs, the good friends of the Foundation delivered the aid to Armenia.